'Together with Texas' telethon to raise funds for disaster relief

People rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Live 5 News will partner with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"Together with Texas: Disaster Relief Telethon" will begin Thursday at noon. Volunteers with the American Red Cross will staff a special phone bank to take collections to assist in recovery efforts.

Remnants of Hurricane Harvey set a new record for rainfall Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. A rain gauge in Cedar Bayou, Texas, recorded 51.88 inches of rain from Friday through Tuesday, breaking the 1978 record of 48 inches set during Tropical Storm Amelia in Medina, Texas.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday to send resources, including two South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams, to Texas.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission will send 18 members of its Incident Management Team Wednesday to assist with ongoing flood recovery efforts

The phone bank will operate until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.