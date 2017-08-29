Sullivan's Island Town Council addresses demands for lower speed limits

Crowds have thinned on Sullivan’s Island as summer came and left.

But the talk of the town is still the same.

“Well there’s been a lot of talk about traffic and summer traffic especially with a lot of the families coming out with children,” said Mayor Pro Tem of Sullivan’s Island Chauncey Clark.

The Town Council addressed people’s demands for lower speed limits on Wednesday during a meeting held by the town’s public safety commission.

“The speed limit should be a little lower,” said Sullivan’s Island Resident Sally Whitlock.

Whitlock says the need to lower the speed limit is a pressing issue.

“It is really causing a problem,” said Whitlock.

It’s not just a problem for the city, but a problem for her personally.

Whitlock was hit by a car in August on Middle Street—one of the big streets people want to see speed limits reduced.

“That doesn’t need to happen,” said Whitlock. “And if there’s slower speed or… something needs to be done about that.”

As it turns out, changing the speed limit is not as easy as it sounds.

The town has to go through several steps first, including studies and data collection.

Ultimately, the decision to change speed limits has to be made by the Department of Transportation.

“To do an island-wide change of speed limits is an arduous task of an engineering study which costs a lot of money and time and then passing that through DOT for approval,” said Clark.

That’s why the public safety committee held the meeting Wednesday.

They wanted the opportunity to educate people on what this process really looks like.

“We’ve got to make sure we protect those people and we’re doing the best we can,” said Clark.

But Whitlock hopes for more.

“Council should look at it and see what they can do,” said Whitlock.

It may not be the fastest process, but it’s one Whitlock says is worth waiting for.

Clark said teams plan to start pulling data on average speeds to send to the Department of Transportation as soon as possible.

