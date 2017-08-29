Quantcast

RiverDogs honors memory of Charleston chef with first pitch

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The RiverDogs honored the memory of the late executive chef on Virginia's On King. 

On Tuesday night, the family of Shane Whiddon threw out the first pitch at the Joe Riley Stadium. 

Chef Shane Whiddon was killed five days ago following a hostage situation at Virginia's. 

A disgruntled employee is charged with Whiddon's death..

