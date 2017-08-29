Lowcountry High School Football Week 2 Schedule

The high school football season continues on Friday night with Week 2. It'll feature 2 of the top teams in the state facing off, the renewing of one of the biggest rivalries in the Lowcountry and our Game of the Week in Cane Bay. Be sure to check back all night Friday for scores, video, pictures and much more.

Week 2

Stratford (0-1) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (2-0) at Dutch Fork (1-0)

Colleton Co. (0-2) at Ashley Ridge (1-1)

Goose Creek (0-1) at Sumter (2-0)

Oceanside (2-0) at James Island (0-2)

Summerville (1-0) at Berkeley (1-1)

Hanahan (1-1) at Wando (1-1)

Stall (0-1) at North Charleston (1-0)

Bishop England (1-1) at St. John’s (2-0)

Cross (1-0) at Timberland (1-1)

Waccamaw (0-2) at Carvers Bay (2-0)

Georgetown (0-2) at Andrews (2-0)

Woodland (0-2) at Lake Marion (0-3)

Military Magnet (0-2) at Academic Magnet (0-1)

Burke (0-2) at Baptist Hill (1-0)

Garrett (0-2) at Charleston Math & Science (0-2)

Kingstree (0-2) at Lake City (0-2)

Johnsonville (1-1) at Hemingway (1-0)

Wilson Hall (1-0) at Porter-Gaud (2-0)

Pinewood (1-1) at First Baptist (1-1)

Bethesda (0-3) at Northwood (0-1)

Williamsburg (0-2) at Dorchester Academy (1-1)

John Paul II (1-1) at Palmetto Christian (0-2)