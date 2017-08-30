Category 3 Hurricane Irma continues west as rapid intensification ends for now

The National Hurricane Center says Irma's rapid intensification has ended for now as it continues moving west late Thursday night.

Currently, the center of the category 3 hurricane was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 35.6 West., about 775 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,725 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 115 mph.

Irma is moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph, a general motion expected to continue through early Friday, followed by a westward motion on Saturday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says computer models are varying on the path of the storm. If it heads for the Lesser Antilles, current models show it is five to six days out. If the storm were to head for the southeastern United States, it would be 10 to 12 days away.

But that is a big if, he adds.

"Since 1965, there have been 44 hurricanes that formed this far east and only five that have made landfall in the United States," Sovine said. One of those storms, however, was Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The others were Hurricane Gloria in 1985, Georges in 1998, Isabel in 2003 and Ivan in 2004.

It is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.