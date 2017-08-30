Category 3 Hurricane Irma strengthens slightly, forecast models take southward shift

Hurricane Irma stengthened slightly in the Atlantic as it moves west-southwest toward the Leeward Islands.

At 8 a.m., maximum sustained winds were at 120 mph, up from 115 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 52.6 West, about 610 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the west is expected later Monday, followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move closer to the Leeward Islands through Tuesday and then be near the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Monday morning forecast models over the past 24 hours had shifted the storm's path to the south, bringing it closer to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where it is expected to be at Category 4 strength, and Cuba, where it would likely weaken back to a Category 3.

"Remember, these forecast models change. It's a very fluid situation," he said.

Steering currents could still push the storm to the north early next week, he said. If that happens, the Lowcountry could still feel impacts even if the storm passes between Cuba and the southern tip of Florida and makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Right now is not the time to worry, but it's a time to make sure you have your hurricane plan and supplies in place," Sovine said.

Its maximum sustained winds holding at 115 mph, but forecasters continue to expect strengthening during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Additional watches and warnings are expected to be issued Monday.

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

