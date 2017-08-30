Despite slight weakening, Irma expected to remain powerful hurricane for days

Hurricane Irma has dropped back to a Category 2 storm in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center Friday morning.

At 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 37.8 West, about 1,580 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and a turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds of 110 mph were recorded, down slightly from 115 mph in the 8 a.m. reading. A drop below 111 mph reclassifies the storm as a Category 2 hurricane, but Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the storm is expected to restrengthen.

Sovine says computer models are varying on the path of the storm. If it heads for the Lesser Antilles, current models show it is five to six days out. If the storm were to head for the southeastern United States, it would be 10 to 12 days away.

But that is a big if, he adds.

"Since 1965, there have been 44 hurricanes that formed this far east and only five that have made landfall in the United States," Sovine said. One of those storms, however, was Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The others were Hurricane Gloria in 1985, Georges in 1998, Isabel in 2003 and Ivan in 2004.

It is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.