Despite slight weakening, Irma expected to remain powerful hurricane for days

A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
A 15-year old Summerville boy has been arrested for making a pipe bomb, deputies say.More >>
The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Former South Carolina House majority leader Jim Merrill is to appear in court to face corruption charges a day after he resigned.More >>
Former South Carolina House Majority Leader Jim Merrill has pleaded guilty a day after turning in his resignation.More >>
Former South Carolina House Majority Leader Jim Merrill has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office and was forced to resign as part of a plea deal.More >>
Former South Carolina House Majority Leader Jim Merrill has pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office and was forced to resign as part of a plea deal.More >>