FIRST ALERT: 11 a.m. Update: Irma headed for southwest Florida coast; SC officials watch for possible impacts

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

As Lowcountry residents prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, local governments are announcing sandbag distributions.

As Lowcountry residents prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, local governments are announcing sandbag distributions.

The forecast track of Category 4 Hurricane Irma shifted slightly east on the Florida Peninsula, meaning landfall is likely to happen between Fort Meyers and Tampa.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch continuing coverage of Hurricane Irma

The storm made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am, the National Hurricane Center says. A gust to 106 mph was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

UPDATE: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. >> https://t.co/mLifQk8qWi pic.twitter.com/KpopQ82HIb — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) September 10, 2017

Utility officials in Florida estimate one million are without power.

Several counties along and near the coast of South Carolina remain under hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge advisories as Irma was approaching landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Hurricane Irma live streams in Florida Keys.

A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, and Coastal Jasper counties.

A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Charleston and Tidal Berkeley.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, and Inland Colleton Counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Jasper County.

Although the forecast is continuing to show Irma maintain its eventual path westward away from South Carolina, the state is still expected to feel effects from the nearly 800-mile-wide storm. The storm is as wide as the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia combined.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the main concern for South Carolina's coast will be storm surge, high winds and heavy rain expected on Sunday night into Monday.

According to Walsh, the storm surge warning the Tri-County is currently under is very important, probably the most important factor as far as impacts for the coast.

"Tides are going to be big, really high," Walsh said."And it's going to drive a lot of wind across the water. It's going to push that water up against the coast."

11 a.m. Update

Irma remains a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds holding at 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma began crossing the Florida Keys at approximately 7 a.m. as the northern eyewall reached the lower Florida Keys.

At 10 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was near latitude 25.0 North, longitude 81.5 West, about 80 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida and 115 miles south-southeast of Fort Myers, Florida.

Irma is moving northward at 9 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest and an increase in forward speed are expected later today, with that motion continuing through Monday.

The forecast track shifted slightly east on the Florida Peninsula, meaning landfall on the peninsula is expected to happen between Fort Myers and Tampa.

Irma should move over the Lower Florida Keys shortly, and then move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula later Sunday through Sunday night. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

S.C. impacts expected to begin Sunday afternoon

On Sunday afternoon, we begin to feel effects from Irma with rain developing and some gusty winds.

However, on Sunday night heavy rain comes in with wind gusts between 30 mph and 40 mph.

USE CAUTION: Expect dangerous conditions tonight thru tomorrow. Hightened risk for flooding during high tide#chstrfc pic.twitter.com/SWaxtK0KPu — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) September 10, 2017

Monday will be the day with the worst impacts for us, Walsh said. On Monday, the heavy rain continues with wind gusts between 30 mph and 50 mph. Three to five inches of rain is expected to fall in the Lowcountry on Monday. As Irma pushes to the north, even if it tracks to our west, we're going to see water piling on the beaches, he said.

The flooding threat continues with four to six feet of storm surge possible on top of an already higher than normal tide; the high tide will be at 12:23 p.m. Monday.

The storm surge also has the potential to overflow some rivers, creeks and marshes, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says an earlier decrease on Saturday in Irma's strength is a bit of encouraging news with lesser impacts expected for South Carolina.

However, there is a lot of water that Irma has to traverse through when it reaches Florida where the potential for it to strengthen is great as it moves north.

The forecast still remains the same in terms of the hurricane moving up the Florida peninsula, then into Georgia as it moves on a westward trend away from South Carolina.

"As it moves northward, the storm retracts back into Georgia, and that lowers the threat of sustained tropical storm force winds for South Carolina, " Sovine said. The hurricane would be forecast to be a tropical storm when it reaches Georgia.

That would still put South Carolina in the most powerful side of the storm, but the storm would be weaker than earlier models have predicted and further away. Instead, South Carolina is expected to get tropical storm force wind gusts which could cause some scattered power outages.

Evacuations and School/Business Closures

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation order to go into effect for the barrier islands of Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties that took effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Those islands include Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Dafuskie Island, Fripp Island, Harbor Island, Hunting Island and Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County; and Knowles Island and Tulifinny Island in Jasper County.

In addition a number of school districts and businesses announced closures ahead of the storm.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Current watches and warnings closer to the storm

In addition to more immediate warnings and watches in South Carolina, here is a list of advisories closer to Irma.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River southward around the Florida peninsula to the Suwanee River

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwanee River to Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Havana

Andros Island, Bimini and Grand Bahama

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

West of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.