FIRST ALERT: 2 p.m. Update: Irma strengthens slightly, still trending west

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Know your hurricane evacuation routes ahead of a storm

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

How to build your hurricane disaster kit

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

LOOK HERE: Closings & cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma

The official forecast track of Hurricane Irma as of 11 a.m. Friday. (Source: Live 5)

Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track continues to trend west.

The most recent forecast tracks continue to show a path that would take Irma up the Florida peninsula and then into Georgia.

However, the Lowcountry is not completely out of the cone of uncertainty, a wide swath that extends more than 100 miles east or west of the primary red line many people focus on when a new update is released.

2 p.m. Update

At 2 p.m., the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located by a reconnaissance plane and Cuban radars near latitude 22.0 North, longitude 76.0 West, about 225 miles east of Caibarién, Cuba and about 380 miles southeast of Miami, Florida.

The Category 4 hurricane's maximum sustained winds were up to 155 mph, up from 150 mph at 11 a.m.

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph, but the hurricane should resume a west-northwest motion later Friday.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.

Irma is expected to remain a category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Potential S.C. impact

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says even though Irma is not headed to the state we will still feel some impacts.

"We'll certainly see some storm surge and we'll see a lot of heavy rainfall," Walsh said.

Those impacts are expected to be felt beginning late Sunday depending on the forecast track.

According to Walsh, as Irma pushes to the north, even if it tracks to our west, we're going to see a lot of water piling on the beaches.

In this new scenario, the hurricane would be forecast to be a Category 1 when it reaches Georgia. That would still put South Carolina in the most powerful side of the storm, but the storm would be weaker than earlier models have predicted and further away.

"If this trend continues, it would be good news for Charleston," Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. "But remember, these forecast models will continue to evolve."

People should never rely on the red line of a forecast track, Walsh said.

We start to see Irma turn on Saturday towards south Florida where the current models show it move a bit westward.

"What this means for us is it's a little bit better for the Lowcountry since land is interacting with Irma knocking it down to a Category one once it's in Georgia," Walsh said.

The latest trends show it heading westward and pulling up towards the Tennessee Valley.

Walsh says there are three possible scenarios at this point.

The first is a 10 percent chance that it stays east of South Carolina and out to sea which would bring us high surf, heavy rain and tropical storm winds.

The second is a 50 percent scenario which has Irma directly hitting South Carolina where we would see hurricane winds, flooding rains and damaging storm surge.

The third scenario is a 40 percent chance of Irma remaining inland as it moves north through Florida then west.

We would experience tornado threats, heavy rain and tropical storm winds in this case.

"Our best hope is that the storm weakens as it comes up and stays off more to the west," Walsh said Thursday night.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.

He stopped short of actually ordering a mandatory evacuation, but said he is 99 percent sure he will call for evacuations from the coast and encouraged people to leave the cost sooner than what he would order Saturday morning.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Current watches and warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sebastian Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Venice

Florida Keys

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet

North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

