FIRST ALERT: 5 p.m. update: Irma forecast track takes slight shift to west

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.More >>
With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.More >>
Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.More >>
In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.More >>
In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Senior and assisted-living centers around the Lowcountry have been ordered by the Governor Henry McMaster to evacuate the coastlines of South Carolina. Many may recall this captivating picture of a flooded nursing home after Hurricane Harvey that left dozens of elderly stranded in the water. The governor is trying to avoid a repeat of that situation in the Palmetto state. Health care and assisted living-facilities should already be working to evacuate the coast.More >>
Senior and assisted-living centers around the Lowcountry have been ordered by the Governor Henry McMaster to evacuate the coastlines of South Carolina. Many may recall this captivating picture of a flooded nursing home after Hurricane Harvey that left dozens of elderly stranded in the water. The governor is trying to avoid a repeat of that situation in the Palmetto state. Health care and assisted living-facilities should already be working to evacuate the coast.More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
CARTA officials say full service will run on Friday but complete service stoppage is "highly likely" on Saturday for an expected mandatory evacuation notice.More >>
CARTA officials say full service will run on Friday but complete service stoppage is "highly likely" on Saturday for an expected mandatory evacuation notice.More >>
This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.More >>