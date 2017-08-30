FIRST ALERT: 5 p.m. update: Irma forecast track takes slight shift to west

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.

McMaster: Get prepared: 'Irma could be like Hugo'; Evacuation could come Friday

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

The official forecast track for Hurricane Irma shows a slight westward shift, which would take the storm up the Florida Peninsula. (Source: Live 5)

The position of Hurricane Irma as of 5 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

In this new scenario, the hurricane would be forecast to be a Category 1 when it reaches Georgia. That would still put Charleston in the most powerful side of the storm, but the storm would be weaker than earlier models have predicted and possibly further away.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

"If this trend continues, it would be good news for Charleston," Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. "But remember, these forecast models will continue to evolve."

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m., the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 71.1 West, about 40 miles south of Grand Turk Island and about 135 miles east of Great Inagua Island.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed for the next couple of days.

Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the north coast of Cuba.

It has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, lower than its previous strength in the last full update. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night. The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force plane was 922 mb.

Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Potential S.C. impact

Though the forecast model has shifted west, indicating the storm would remain over Florida and then move into Georgia, it's important to remember that the forecast track includes a "cone of uncertainty" that expands over the next few days.

People should never rely on the red line of a forecast track, Walsh said. There could be over a 100-mile difference on either side of that line.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

The Emergency Management Division increased operational readiness to Condition 4. OPCON 4 is the next highest response level above normal, day-to-day activities, and emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations.

At noon, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Counties also went to OPCON 4.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Current watches and warnings

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara.

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo,Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

