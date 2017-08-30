FIRST ALERT: Irma takes aim at Florida as it moves northwest; track slightly shifts west

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma is taking aim at Florida Saturday night as it has begun to move northwest, while it's expected approach has slightly shifted west again.

The Category 3 hurricane is currently about 90 miles southeast of Key West, Florida.

Although the forecast is continuing to show Irma maintain its eventual path westward away from South Carolina, the state is still expected to feel effects from the nearly 800 mile storm.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the main concern for South Carolina's coast will be storm surge, high winds and heavy rain expected on Sunday night into Monday.

According to Walsh, the storm surge warning the Tri-County is currently under is very important, probably the most important factor as far as impacts for the coast.

"Tides are going to be big, really high," Walsh said."And it's going to drive a lot of wind across the water. It's going to push that water up against the coast."

A tropical storm warning continues for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. A storm surge warning is also in effect for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Beaufort, and Coastal Colleton.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

On Sunday afternoon, we begin to feel effects from Irma with rain developing and some gusty winds.

However, on Sunday night heavy rain comes in with wind gusts between 30 mph and 40 mph. Walsh says storm surge of four to six feet is possible at this time.

Monday will be the day with the worst impacts for us, according to Walsh.

On Monday, the heavy rain continues with wind gusts between 30 mph and 50 mph.

The flooding threat continues with four to six feet of storm surge possible on top of an already higher than normal tide; the high tide will be at 12:23 p.m.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Joey Sovine says an earlier decrease on Saturday in Irma's strength is a bit of encouraging news with lesser impacts expected for South Carolina.

However, there is a lot of water that Irma has to traverse through when it reaches Florida where the potential for it to strengthen is great as it moves north.

The forecast still remains the same in terms of the hurricane moving up the Florida peninsula, then into Georgia as it moves on a westward trend away from South Carolina.

"As it moves northward, the storm retracts back into Georgia, and that lowers the threat of sustained tropical storm force winds for South Carolina, " Sovine said.

Instead, the state is expected to get tropical storm force wind gusts which could cause some scattered power outtages.

11 p.m. Update

At 11 p.m., the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located by a reconnaissance plane and radar near latitude 23.3 North, longitude 80.8 West, about 30 miles east northeast of Varadero, Cuba and about 90 miles southeast of Key West, Florida.

The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds did not change in the last update and are presently at 120 mph.

Irma is moving toward the north at 6 mph.

Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it moves away from Cuba as is expected to remain a powerful storm as it approaches Florida.

On the forecast track, the core of Irma will continue to move near the north coast of Cuba during the next few hours, and should be near the Florida Keys Sunday morning.

The hurricane is expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

Potential S.C. impact - Storm Surge and Rainfall

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Walsh says even though Irma is not headed to the state the Lowcountry will still feel some impacts.

"We'll certainly see some storm surge and we'll see a lot of heavy rainfall," Walsh said.

Three to five inches of rain is expected to fall in the Lowcountry on Monday.

According to Walsh, as Irma pushes to the north, even if it tracks to our west, we're going to see water piling on the beaches.

In this scenario, the hurricane would be forecast to be a tropical storm when it reaches Georgia.

That would still put South Carolina in the most powerful side of the storm, but the storm would be weaker than earlier models have predicted and further away.

"If this trend continues, it would be good news for Charleston," Walsh said. "But remember, these forecast models will continue to evolve.".

Effects from Hurricane Irma start to show up on Saturday

Late Saturday night, showers are expected to start to move up from the south with rain continuing in on to Sunday.

"There's no major wind event Saturday evening, but over the next 24 to 36 hours hours it will start to get quite breezy here in the Lowcountry," Walsh said.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Tri-County South, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for eastern Colleton all the way down towards Savannah.

"Those watches mean tropical and hurricane storm conditions are possible within 48 hours," Walsh said.

Walsh emphasized that the storm surge watch is very important.

"We're Talking about three to four feet of inundation along the coastline," Walsh said."That means if you're in a beach area or right along a river that usually gets high during the tides, it's going to get much higher for the next two days."

Evacuations and School/Business Closures

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

McMaster announced Friday night a mandatory evacuation order to go into effect for the barrier islands of Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Those islands include Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Dafuskie Island, Fripp Island, Harbor Island, Hunting Island and Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County; and Knowles Island and Tulifinny Island in Jasper County.

In addition a number of school districts and businesses have announced closures due to the storm.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Current watches and warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River southward around the Florida peninsula to the Suwanee River

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of the Suwanee River to Ochlockonee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Matanzas, and Havana

Andros Island, Bimini and Grand Bahama

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

West of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

