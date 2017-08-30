FIRST ALERT: Irma's turn northward to determine coastal impact

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.

McMaster: Get prepared: 'Irma could be like Hugo'; Evacuation could come Friday

McMaster: Get prepared: 'Irma could be like Hugo'; Evacuation could come Friday

The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says computer models have Irma making landfall anywhere from Florida to North Carolina, though a consensus shows that landfall somewhere between Savannah and Wilmington.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

But he says those computer models will continue to change.

"The forecast track will become more clear as we go through the next 24 to 48 hours," Sovine said.

8 a.m. Update

At 8 a.m., Irma is headed towards Hispaniola. The eye of the hurricane located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 69.0 West, about 110 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and 165 miles east southeast of Grand Turk Island.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at 17 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, lower than its previous strength in the last full update.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the updated track takes Irma close to the southeast coast of the United States.

The latest forecast shows Irma eventually coming up toward Florida on Saturday.

Based on the data released on Thursday, Sovine says Irma will eventually stall somewhere south or southeast of Miami. At that time, we should expect a turn northward.

"Where this turn occurs will be the determining factor in where this storm impacts and potentially makes landfall," Sovine says. "It is too early to determine impacts here in the Lowcountry, however, residents need to be monitoring this situation very closely."

On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma.

“The state of emergency allows one of the best, most experienced emergency response teams in the entire world to begin organizing response efforts,” McMaster said. “South Carolina is fortunate to have time to allow us to prepare for Hurricane Irma’s potential landfall, and it is important that families and individuals in vulnerable areas use that time to review safety plans in case they are needed.”

People in potentially vulnerable areas should review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

The Emergency Management Division increased operational readiness to Condition 4. OPCON 4 is the next highest response level above normal, day-to-day activities, and emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations.

At noon, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Counties also went to OPCON 4.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Current watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo Province

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

Cuba provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.