FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning for Charleston, Berkeley Dorchester Co. until 3:15 p.m.

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

As Lowcountry residents prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, local governments are announcing sandbag distributions.

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

Reports of flooding, downed branches, trees and power lines are causing headaches for motorists Monday as effects of Tropical Storm Irma make their way to the Lowcountry.

A tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties. (Source: Live 5)

The latest position on Hurricane Irma as of 8 a.m. (Source: Live 5)

A tornado warning remains in effect for the Tri-County area until 3:15 Monday.

The National Weather Service has also declared a flash flood emergency for Charleston County as severe weather continues across the Lowcountry.

Current watches and warnings for coastal South Carolina

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties until 3:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Charleston County. Portions of the Charleston Peninsula are being closed down and travel to the area is not advised.

A Tornado Watch has been extended until 10 p.m. Monday for several Lowcountry counties including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, and Coastal Jasper counties.

A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Charleston and Tidal Berkeley.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, and Inland Colleton Counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Jasper County.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Charleston County. Portions of CHS Peninsula are being closed down. Travel is unadvised! #SCwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017

What to expect in the Lowcountry

The area of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton Counties and points south of those counties is where to expect the best chance of tropical storm-strength wind gusts Monday, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

"We could also see some trees come down," Sovine said. Power outages are also a possibility if trees or branches fall onto power lines.

Wind gusts of up more than 39 mph are possible into the late afternoon for parts of the Lowcountry. At 4 a.m., Beaufort was already reporting wind gusts of 38 mph, Charleston reported gusts of 31 mph, Walterboro was experiencing gusts of 25 mph and Summerville recorded 18 mph gusts.

By 9 a.m., those readings could increase past the 50-mph mark in Beaufort, well past the 40-mph mark in Charleston, and more than 30 mph for areas like Walterboro, Summerville, North Charleston, the Isle of Palms and even into Georgetown.

By 4 p.m., powerful wind gusts of more than 40 to 50 mph could move as far inland as Moncks Corner, Orangeburg, Manning and Kingstree and as far north along the coast as Georgetown.

Beaches will see dangerous surf and an increased risk of rip currents making swimming very dangerous.

But the bigger issue that could cause damage is storm surges, which could lead to flooding in affected areas.

By 9 a.m. Monday, a surge of one to two feet is possible. By noon, that surge could increase to between three and five feet and that will coincide with a lunchtime high tide at 12: 23 p.m. Peak flooding is likely from approximately 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when the surge would still be near the five-foot mark.

The storm surge also has the potential to overflow some rivers, creeks and marshes, Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Meteorologists will also be watching for strong rain bands spinning off from Tropical Storm Irma. Rainfall totals could reach up to six inches or more, adding even more water to an already-waterlogged situation.

"There's going to be some significant flooding. There's going to be a lot of water on roads downtown that don't normally get flooded," he said. "If you had some flooding because of Hurricane Matthew, that's certainly the possibility again today."

Georgetown County is not under a storm surge warning or tropical storm warning, but could still receive two to four inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

For motorists, the weather can make driving very difficult. Downpours will lead to poor visibility and ponding on roadways. Expect flooding in low-lying areas; for roadways that typically flood during severe weather events, flooding will again be likely. Motorists should not drive through flooded roads and should absolutely not drive around barricades put up by law enforcement.

Be safe if you must go out today. Wind and rain will cause hazardous situations. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/0E7OQjY4Sz — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) September 11, 2017

SCDOT officials also warn motorists to watch for possible debris in the roadway. Leaves could make lines marking lanes more difficult to see and branches could cause damage to your vehicle.

Wind gusts could create dangerous conditions on area bridges. High-profile bridges like the Arthur Ravenel, Ashley River and Don Holt Bridges will not be closed because conditions that make them that unsafe for motorists make them unsafe for law enforcement to set up barricades, but Charleston County will issue alerts when wind gusts are making bridges unsafe: at that point, motorists will be crossing bridges at their own peril.

Tornadoes and waterspouts are also a possibility because there is so much rotation and spin in the atmosphere coming from Tropical Storm Irma. Be alert: normally, by the time a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado may already exist in the affected area.

Evacuations and School/Business Closures

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation order to go into effect for the barrier islands of Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties that took effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Those islands include Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Dafuskie Island, Fripp Island, Harbor Island, Hunting Island and Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County; and Knowles Island and Tulifinny Island in Jasper County.

In addition a number of school districts and businesses announced closures ahead of the storm.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Charleston County opened two shelters for county residents. A pet-friendly shelter was opened at 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. A second shelter was opened at 3841 Leeds Avenue.

Shortly after 10 a.m., CARTA announced it would suspend its efforts to bus people to the Charleston County shelters because of unsafe wind conditions for its buses. Anyone still in a CARTA bus at that time would be taken to the shelter and then all CARTA buses would be parked until wind speeds dropped enough to allow for safe operations.

If you have additional questions about Irma and local impacts, call our phone bank at 843-402-5566.

11 a.m. Update

Irma continues to weaken as the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds at 70 mph, down from 85 mph at 5 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 30.3 North, longitude 83.1 West, 70 miles east of Tallahassee and about 85 miles north of Cedar Key, Florida.

Irma is moving toward the north-northwest near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move into southwestern Georgia later Monday, and move into eastern Alabama Tuesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical storm Monday morning and to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon.

Irma has a very large wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles mainly to the west of the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

The Mayport Naval Station near Jacksonville, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 68 mph and a wind gust of 87 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 970 mb.

The storm made its initial landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center says. A gust to 106 mph was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

UPDATE: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. >> https://t.co/mLifQk8qWi pic.twitter.com/KpopQ82HIb — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) September 10, 2017

On Monday morning, utility officials estimated that Irma left nearly 4.6 million customers without power in Florida and Georgia.

Current watches and warnings closer to the storm

In addition to more immediate warnings and watches in South Carolina, here is a list of advisories closer to Irma.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River southward to the Flagler/Volusia County line

North of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River

Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Anclote River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

North of the Volusia/Brevard County line to the South Santee River

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

