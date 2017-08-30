FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cat. 5 Hurricane Irma strengthens, Tropical Storm Jose forms

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Irma, updated at 11 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Computer models show disagreement on the storm's path once it approaches the South Florida coast. (Source: Live 5)

As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen, Tropical Storm Jose has formed further east in the Atlantic.

Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph with higher gusts, up from 175 mph to 180 mph with the 8 a.m. update.

The eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 58.4 West, 225 miles east of Antigua and about 230 miles east-southeast of Barbuda.

Irma is moving toward the west at 14 mph.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

According to the National Hurricane Service, the general motion of the storm is expected to continue into Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwestward late in the day.

On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma is forecast to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Tuesday's forecast models over the past 24 hours had shifted the storm's path to the west, bringing it closer to South Florida and Cuba.

"It's too far to tell impacts here in South Carolina, but the entire coast is in play and you should pull out your hurricane plan to be ready should it come our way." he said.

Steering currents could still push the storm to the north early next week, he said. If that happens, the Lowcountry could still feel impacts even if the storm passes between Cuba and the southern tip of Florida and makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a significant element that will come into play where Irma will go is a trough in the northeast of the country. Walsh says depending on the strength of the trough it may kick Irma off to sea.

But Walsh said it is still too early to say where exactly Irma will be and how intense a storm it will become when it gets nearer to the U.S.

Walsh advised everyone to get out their hurricane plan and look it over should the storm come our way.

Current watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose forms in Atlantic

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 39.1 West. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and a movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster

rate of forward speed is expected during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds for Tropical Storm Jose were reported at 40 mph.

Forecasters are also watching a trough of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico producing numerous showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression during the next couple of days while it meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rains associated with this disturbance are likely over portions of eastern Mexico during the remainder of the week.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.