FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Irma intensifies to Category 2 hurricane

Irma has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic and is likely to become a major hurricane later Thursday.

At 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 33.8 West., about 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,845 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 100 mph.

Irma is moving west-northwest at approximately 10 mph, a general motion expected to continue through early Friday, followed by a westward motion on Saturday.

Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane -- meaning Category 3 or higher -- Thursday night.

It is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.