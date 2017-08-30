FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Irma intensifies to Category 3 hurricane

A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Irma has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic.More >>
Prosecutors say a man who killed a Ladson man at a Summerville gas station has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
A single gunshot from a police sharpshooter took down the suspect accused of killing a chef at a downtown restaurant, according to the officer's attorney. Attorney Andy Savage says the officer was workingMore >>
Sandy’s Cleaners is accepting donations to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They have locations in Ladson, Goose Creek, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island. Staff is collecting items for all ages and focusing on basic necessities to help with flooding relief and all of the victims of the storms.More >>
