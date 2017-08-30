FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Storm Irma forms in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center said it will begin regular updates on the next tropical storm in the Atlantic Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said it will begin regular updates on the next tropical storm in the Atlantic Wednesday morning.More >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the Gulf Coast, experts say Lowcountry drivers will likely see an increase in gas prices.More >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the Gulf Coast, experts say Lowcountry drivers will likely see an increase in gas prices.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues into its third day Wednesday.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues into its third day Wednesday.More >>
Charleston County Council voted to authorize the option of settling its case over the Chicora Life Center.More >>
Charleston County Council voted to authorize the option of settling its case over the Chicora Life Center.More >>
The right eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 208 has reopened after a vehicle fire.More >>
The right eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 208 has reopened after a vehicle fire.More >>