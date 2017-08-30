FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Storm Irma forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.

At 11 a.m., the center of Irma was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 30.3 West, about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Irma was moving toward the west near 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.

The earliest projections include the southeastern United States within the possible path, but Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says it will likely be 11 to 14 days before the storm would reach land.

"It's too early to tell which direction it will go at this point," he said.

