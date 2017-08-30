FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Storm Irma tracks westward, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Irma continues to track westward and could become a hurricane as early as Thursday.

In the first official advisory listing Irma as a tropical storm at 11 a.m., forecasters said Irma was likely to become a hurricane on Friday.

At 5 p.m., the center of Irma was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 31.2 West, about 480 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Irma was moving toward the west near 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds were at 60 mph, up from 50 recorded at 11 a.m.

The tropical storm is expected to turn slightly toward the west-northwest at a slower rate of speed for the next couple of days.

The earliest projections include the southeastern United States within the possible path, but Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says it will likely be 11 to 14 days before the storm would reach land.

"It's too early to tell which direction it will go at this point," he said.

