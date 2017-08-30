Hurricane Irma holds at Cat. 3, New warnings, watches issued along path

Computer models have shifted the projected path as of 11 a.m. Monday. (Source: Live 5)

The latest projected track for Hurricane Irma as of 11 a.m. Monday. (Source: Live 5)

Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.

At 11 a.m., maximum sustained winds were holding at 120 mph, up from 115 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 53.3 West, about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-southwest near 14 mph. A turn toward the west is expected later Monday, followed by a west-northwestward turn late Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move closer to the Leeward Islands through Tuesday and then be near the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Monday morning forecast models over the past 24 hours had shifted the storm's path to the south, bringing it closer to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, where it is expected to be at Category 4 strength, and Cuba, where it would likely weaken back to a Category 3.

"Remember, these forecast models change. It's a very fluid situation," he said.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Steering currents could still push the storm to the north early next week, he said.

If that happens, the Lowcountry could still feel impacts even if the storm passes between Cuba and the southern tip of Florida and makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Right now is not the time to worry, but it's a time to make sure you have your hurricane plan and supplies in place," Sovine said.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

Active watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominica

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Behind Irma, forecasters are watching a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say, adding environmental conditions

are expected to be conducive for gradual development.

The National Hurricane Center says they expect the wave to develop into a tropical depression later this week. It has a 70 percent of doing so within the next five days.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.