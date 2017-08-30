New tracks show Hurricane Irma's path shifts further west; wind speed decreases to 165 mph

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

Before A Storm Review your family plan or create one if you dont already have one!

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

Here is what you need to be prepared when a disaster strikes your home.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he declared a state of emergency for the state of South Carolina Wednesday morning as a precaution well ahead of a possible impact from Hurricane Irma.

McMaster: Get prepared: 'Irma could be like Hugo'; Evacuation could come Friday

McMaster: Get prepared: 'Irma could be like Hugo'; Evacuation could come Friday

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

With Wednesday morning's state of emergency declaration from the governor, South Carolina's anti-price gouging law is in effect.

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

State law against price gouging during Irma preps now in effect

The new late Thursday night update shows the track moving further west.

New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.

Currently, the Category 5 hurricane's wind strength has decreased to 165 mph as it continues to pummel the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The latest forecast track shows Irma shifting slightly more to the west, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.

The latest forecast shows a more westward shift away from South Carolina.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says even though Irma is not headed to the state we will still feel some impacts.

"We'll certainly see some storm surge and we'll see a lot of heavy rainfall," Walsh said late Thursday night.

According to Walsh, as Irma pushes to the north, even if it tracks to our west, we're going to see a lot of water piling on the beaches.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

In this new scenario, the hurricane would be forecast to be a Category 1 when it reaches Georgia.

That would still put South Carolina in the most powerful side of the storm, but the storm would be weaker than earlier models have predicted and further away.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

"If this trend continues, it would be good news for Charleston," Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. "But remember, these forecast models will continue to evolve."

11 p.m. Update

At 11 p.m., the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 21.3 North, longitude 72.4 West, about 55 miles east northeast of the Great Inagua Island and 585 miles east southeast of Miami.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed for the next couple of days. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the north coast of Cuba.

On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas this evening.

The core of the hurricane will then move between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas during the next day or two.

Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Potential S.C. impact

Though the forecast model has shifted west, indicating the storm would remain over Florida and then move into Georgia, it's important to remember that the forecast track includes a "cone of uncertainty" that expands over the next few days.

People should never rely on the red line of a forecast track, Walsh said.

There could be over a 100-mile difference on either side of that line.

We start to see Irma turn on Saturday towards south Florida where the current models show it move a bit westward.

"What this means for us is it's a little bit better for the Lowcountry since land is interacting with Irma knocking it down to a Category one once it's in Georgia," Walsh said.

The latest trends show it heading westward and pulling up towards the Tennessee valley.

Walsh says there are three possible scenarios at this point.

The first is a 5% chance that it stays east of South Carolina and out to sea which would bring us high surf, heavy rain and tropical storm winds.

The second is a 40% scenario which has Irma directly hitting South Carolina where we would see hurricane winds, flooding rains and damaging storm surge.

The third scenario is a 40% chance of Irma remaining inland as it moves north through Florida then west.

We would experience tornado threats, heavy rain and tropical storm winds in this case.

"Our best hope is that the storm weakens as it comes up and stays off more to the west," Walsh said Thursday night.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma Wednesday and urged people in potentially vulnerable areas to review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes.

McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.

He stopped short of actually ordering a mandatory evacuation, but said he is 99 percent sure he will call for evacuations from the coast and encouraged people to leave the cost sooner than what he would order Saturday morning.

Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean at around 1:47 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Current watches and warnings

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo to the northern border with Haiti

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.