Irma continues moving west across Atlantic Ocean as Category 3 Hurricane

Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 hurricane Friday night.

Currently, the center of the the hurricane was located 19.1 North, longitude 40.5 West, about 2,260 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west at 14 mph, and a turn toward the west is expected followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds of 115 mph were recorded.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say fluctuations in strength are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says computer models are varying on the path of the storm.

If it heads for the Lesser Antilles, current models show it is five to six days out. If the storm were to head for the southeastern United States, it would be 10 to 12 days away.

But that is a big if, he adds.

"Since 1965, there have been 44 hurricanes that formed this far east and only five that have made landfall in the United States," Sovine said. One of those storms, however, was Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The others were Hurricane Gloria in 1985, Georges in 1998, Isabel in 2003 and Ivan in 2004.

It is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

