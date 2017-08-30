Irma continues westward move across Atlantic, drops to Category 2 strength

Cane Bay wins the Live 5 Game of the WeekMore >>
Hurricane Irma is a strong Category 2 storm as it continues its westward motion in the Atlantic.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a car crash on Johns Island, according to Charleston County dispatchers. The reported crash is happening along 2500 Bohicket Road. The report went out at 5 a.m. Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies and Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
SCE&G is reporting that hundreds around Charleston County are without power. Right now, 2,007 customers are without power. More than 400 outages are being reported along Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant. It's expected power will be restored by 7 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for details.More >>
The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian in Greer early Saturday morning.More >>
