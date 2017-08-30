Irma continues westward move across Atlantic, drops to Category 2 strength

Hurricane Irma is a strong Category 2 storm as it continues its westward motion in the Atlantic.

The storm has been varying back and forth from Category 2 to Category 3 strength over the past few updates from the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 43.3 West, about 1,220 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 110 mph. At 111 mph, the storm would be reclassified at a Category 3. Forecasters expect strengthening during the next 48 hours.

Irma is moving toward the west near 15 mph and a turn toward the west-southwest at a slightly slower rate of speed during the next two days.

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said if Irma heads for the Lesser Antilles, current models show it is days away. If the storm were to head for the southeastern United States, it would be 10 to 12 days away.

But that is a big if, he adds.

"Since 1965, there have been 44 hurricanes that formed this far east and only five that have made landfall in the United States," Sovine said. One of those storms, however, was Hurricane Hugo in 1989. The others were Hurricane Gloria in 1985, Georges in 1998, Isabel in 2003 and Ivan in 2004.

It is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.