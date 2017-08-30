Irma nearing Cat. 5 strength; South Carolina impact not known

Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The early Tuesday morning update has the eye of Hurricane Irma located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 57.0 West, and about 320 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west at 14 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Service, the general motion of the storm is expected to continue into Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwestward latein the day.

On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Walsh says Irma is a serious storm and is likely to be headed towards South Florida and possibly the Southeast coast.

"The threat for Florida is this weekend and for our area would be [next] Monday/Tuesday time period," Walsh said Monday." What we don’t know and will continue to fine tune will be the upper level players helping to steer the storm. There is still a lot of uncertainty of the track beyond 5 days."

According to Walsh, a significant element that will come into play where Irma will go is a trough in the northeast of the country.

Walsh says depending on the strength of the trough it may kick Irma off to sea.

But at this point, Walsh says it is still too early to say where exactly Irma will be and how intense a storm it will become when it gets nearer to the U.S.

Walsh advises everyone to get out their hurricane plan and look it over should the storm come our way.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Tuesday's forecast models over the past 24 hours had shifted the storm's path to the west, bringing it closer to South Florida and Cuba.

"Too far to tell impacts here in South Carolina, but the entire coast is in play and you should pull out your hurricane plan to be ready should it come our way." he said.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Steering currents could still push the storm to the north early next week, he said. If that happens, the Lowcountry could still feel impacts even if the storm passes between Cuba and the southern tip of Florida and makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Right now is not the time to worry, but it's a time to make sure you have your hurricane plan and supplies in place," Sovine said.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

Watch the latest video report on Hurricane Irma with Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh below:

Current watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominica

Guadeloupe

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Meteorologists watching tropical wave behind Irma

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave behind Irma that is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Meteorologists say it continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development.

They expect it will become a tropical depression later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The chances of tropical formation over the next 48 hours has increased to 40 percent from 30 percent in the most recent update.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.