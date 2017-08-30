Powerful Hurricane Irma makes landfall in northern Caribbean

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the northern Caribbean early Wednesday.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda earlier this morning. Wind measured to 155 mph before the anemometer broke. pic.twitter.com/KZExBy17aw — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) September 6, 2017

The latest reports from a public advisory from the National Hurricane Center at 8 a.m. indicate maximum sustained winds are still at 185 mph with higher gusts.

The eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 63.3 West, about 15 miles west of St. Martin and 15 miles west-southwest of Anguilla. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

READ: How to build your hurricane disaster kit

Irma is expected to make a sharp turn during the weekend towards Florida but it's uncertain how sharp a turn that will take and where it's going from there.

It is too early to determine what direct impacts Irma may have on the continental United States, including the South Carolina coastline.

READ: How to create a severe weather family plan

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says Irma has strengthened slightly with its current track taking it along mostly water for the next few days.

"It's gotten a little bit stronger and it's going to maintain that strength," Walsh said late Tuesday night."The storm is the size of Ohio. This is a very big storm."

The government of the Bahamas has since issued a Hurricane Warning along the Southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and a hurricane watch for the central Bahamas, according to NHC officials.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for the south coast of the Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti.

Irma is the most powerful hurricane to have formed outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico since record keeping began, NOAA says.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The chance of direct impacts from Irma later this week and this weekend is increasing in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula, but forecasters say it is still too early to specify the timing and magnitude of the impacts.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh urged everyone to get out their hurricane plan and look it over should the storm come our way.

Current watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti

Guadeloupe

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Still too early to determine what impacts Irma will have on U.S. Regardless, everyone should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/FuoqHG97FL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 4, 2017

Computer models continue to vary on the storm's path because it is still far out into the Atlantic.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps to stay updated on tropical development.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.