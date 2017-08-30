Tropical Storm Irma tracks westward, expected to become hurricane on Thursday

Tropical Storm Irma continues to track westward as it intensifies, and is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday.

The Wednesday night update has the center of Irma located at latitude 16.4 North, longitude 32.2 West, about 545 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west at 12 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to turn slightly toward the west-northwest at a slower rate of speed for the next couple of days.

The earliest projections include the southeastern United States within the possible path, but Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says it will likely be 11 to 14 days before the storm would reach land.

"It's too early to tell which direction it will go at this point," he said.

