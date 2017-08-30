Lane reopens on I-26EB after vehicle fire

Quantcast

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The right eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 208 has reopened after a vehicle fire.

Crews responded at approximately 10:34 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire near the Highway 52 connector.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile behind the incident.

There has been no word on injuries. 

