Joint Base Charleston sends supplies to Louisiana storm victims

Crews from Joint Base Charleston sent 30 tons of supplies to Louisiana where Tropical Storm Harvey made another landfall Wednesday.

Two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft left the base bound for Alexandria, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

Once the planes arrived, cargo was offloaded and brought to strategic positions to help in relief efforts, according to JBC spokesman Marvin Krause.

Aircrews were comprised of members from the 14th, 15th and 16th Airlift Squadrons.

“The members of the 437th Operations Group have done an amazing job identifying and preparing crews, launching crews off of alert, and immediately reconstituting those crews as soon as they launch,” 437th Operations Group deputy commander Lt. Col. Erin Meinders said. “It's amazing to see how hard the crews and squadron support personnel work. It's even more humbling to see how they've surged to help out their fellow Americans. They're excited to bring hope and relief to folks that have been impacted by the storm. And we're very proud of them.”

A crew member aboard one of the aircraft, Senior Airman Justin Hampton, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, is a Texas native and was excited to help out his home state.

"Being from Texas, I jumped at the opportunity to do this. I'm not able to be home to help my family and friends, but being able to do this humanitarian aid for the hurricane allows me to extend some help to anyone in need right now and that is rewarding all in its own," Hampton said.

