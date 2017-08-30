AAA: Harvey likely to impact gas prices in the Lowcountry

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the Gulf Coast, experts say Lowcountry drivers will likely see an increase in gas prices.

AAA says gas prices could increase by five to 25 cents per gallon over the next several days.

Oil and gas refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast temporarily shut down operations and production until the area recovers and power can be restored.



A West Ashley gas station employee was spotted changing the price for regular unleaded from $2.07 per gallon to $2.27 per gallon, a jump of 20 cents.

But AAA experts say there is no need to panic and over consume gas.

Historically, when natural disasters prompt a rise in prices at the pump, the hikes are short-lived. That means increases should be expected for weeks, not months.

