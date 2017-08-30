Deputies search for man wanted in Pawleys Island death investigation

Georgetown County deputies are searching for a 31-year-old in connection with an ongoing death investigation.

Shaikh Omar Ali Nicklson is wanted on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in a March 30 incident in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Nickleson allegedly provided illegal narcotics to a coworker that contributed to the coworker's death, deputies say.

Nicklson is 5-feet-7, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102.

