Man wanted for officer-involved shooting surrenders to authorities

A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say 26-year-old Justin Lamar Drayton turned himself in to authorities at St. Francis Hospital. at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. CCSO officials had earlier reported that he surrendered at MUSC.

Drayton was wanted by several agencies for outstanding warrants.

On Aug. 25, the sheriff's office says Drayton was involved in the officer-involved shooting incident with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, while deputies from DCSO and CCSO were attempting to serve outstanding arrest warrants for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton was wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary, unlawful conduct towards a child, and third-degree assault and battery.

Drayton will be locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and taken before a bond hearing judge on Thursday morning. Authorities considered him armed and dangerous during their search for him. .

Authorities with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the incident started on Aug. 25 at 3:35 p.m. when deputies with their office and the Charleston County's office attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Cedar Grove Drive.

DCSO officials say a deputy discharged his firearm during the incident and the suspect fled with unknown injuries.

According to CCSO officials, an active search for Drayton took place in the area surrounding Dorchester Road, Ashley Phosphate and Patriots Boulevard.

Emergency officials say authorities were also searching for the suspect in the area of Fort Dorchester High School which prompted the school to go on lockdown.

According to dispatch officials, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance after a suspect ran from police in the area.

Investigators were seen blocking a portion of a road at a neighborhood off Ashley Phosphate Road near Fort Dorchester High School.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded to the scene.

Streets blocked off near Ft. Dorchester High School... which was on lock down until just a short time ago pic.twitter.com/KYXVK4P2qJ — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 25, 2017

Viewers reported multiple deputies responding to the area following the initial call.

A witness said a helicopter was seen in the area assisting with the search of the suspect.

Active search continues for Justin Drayton who was involved in the officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/7yvgFxfejo — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.