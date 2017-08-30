Police searching for convicted felon accused of giving false name, running from officer

Investigators in Dorchester County are searching for a convicted felon who they say gave a false name to an officer before running into the woods.

The St. George Police Department is looking for James Dewayne Lovett Jr. on four outstanding arrest warrants.

On Aug. 24, police say Lovett was stopped by police for a traffic violation.

According to a report, during the investigation, Lovett gave false information to the officer then ran from the scene and into the woods behind a Quality Inn Motel.

Lovett is wanted by St. George Police for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, giving false information to law enforcement and failure to yield right of way.

If you have any information you are asked to contact your local police or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-11111.

