NC authorities say missing man may have traveled to Charleston

North Carolina authorities say an elderly missing man may have traveled to the Charleston area.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office are searching for 64-year-old Arthur Lee Heyward of Whiteville, NC was who reported missing on Aug. 22 by his brother.

The sheriff's office says Heyward may have traveled to or through Charleston, Florence and Sumter.

If you have information about Heyward’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.

Heyward was last seen on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. when a neighbor saw him at his mailbox on Annies Lane.

The sheriff's office says on Aug. 22, Heyward’s brother went to check on Heyward at his home.

"Mr. Heyward was nowhere to be found," the sheriff's office said."Mr. Heyward’s vehicle was in his yard where he last parked it. Mr. Heyward suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation."

Authorities describe Heyward as a 77-year-old black male, 5’8," and has gray hair and brown eyes.

"Mr. Heyward may have traveled to South Carolina," the sheriff's office said."He has family that resides in Sumter, SC."

