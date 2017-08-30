Local man hitches boat to truck and heads to help Texas flood victims

On Tuesday evening, Derek McCardle hitched up his Jon Boat to his truck and pointed it towards I-26 West on his way to Texas.

After watching news reports and talking to his wife he decided that he needed to offer his services to the tens of thousands of flood victims held captive by the high waters.

Once there he will join the growing team of citizen responders there.

“Let's rescue the people who need rescuing. The people that can't physically get out of their homes,” said McCardle. “The elderly who can't do it. People who live in apartment complexes who can't get anywhere."

When asked where he'll sleep, McCardle says he hasn't given much thought to that except to say that he'll sleep in his truck if he has to.

