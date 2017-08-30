Radebaugh and Bucs announce 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Charleston Southern unveiled its 2017-18 non-conference schedule on Wednesday. Visits from Eastern Kentucky and former Big South Conference rival VMI, as well as trips to Davidson, North Carolina State and Florida State, are among the highlights of the 11-game slate.

Five home games and six road contests will prepare CSU for the 18-game Big South schedule which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh is eager to see his team develop chemistry and an identity during non-conference play.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule and believe it will prepare our young group well as we build toward Big South play,” Radebaugh said. “Going up against a number of power conference opponents and strong mid-majors will give us a chance to grow significantly.”

The Bucs will tip off the season with a weekend trip to North Carolina, meeting Davidson on Friday, Nov. 10 before heading to North Carolina State two days later. The home opener will take place against Columbia International on Wednesday, Nov. 15. A busy opening eight-day stretch will then conclude Saturday, Nov. 18 at USC Upstate, as CSU makes the trip up I-26 to Spartanburg.

Home contests with Toccoa Falls (Nov. 20) and VMI (Nov. 28) sandwich a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Illinois State (Nov. 25) and round out the November docket. Illinois State will pose a stern challenge, as the Redbirds come off a 28-win campaign that earned them a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with Wichita State. Against VMI, CSU will look to avenge a close loss in Lexington last December.

Following a two-week break from game action during final exams, the Bucs will make the short drive to Orangeburg to square off against South Carolina State on Dec. 12. The Bulldogs are coached by Murray Garvin, an assistant at CSU under Radebaugh from 2005-08.

A matchup with Eastern Kentucky of the Ohio Valley Conference on Dec. 15 will also serve as one of the highlights of the home schedule. The Bucs will conclude non-league play at the Buc Dome against Johnson & Wales on Dec. 21. In between, CSU will take on Florida State in Tallahassee for the fifth straight year and sixth time in the last seven seasons.

The entire non-conference scheduled is detailed below.

2017-18 CSU Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 10 @ Davidson

Nov. 12 @ N.C. State

Nov. 15 vs. Columbia International (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 18 @ USC Upstate

Nov. 20 vs. Toccoa Falls (5 p.m.)

Nov. 25 @ Illinois State

Nov. 28 vs. VMI (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 12 @ S.C. State

Dec. 15 vs. Eastern Kentucky (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 18 @ Florida State

Dec. 21 vs. Johnson & Wales (7:30 p.m.)