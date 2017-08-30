Clemson releases 2017-18 non-conference schedule

Games with Ohio State, Florida and South Carolina and possible meetings with Dayton and Auburn highlight Clemson’s 2017-18 non-conference men’s basketball schedule, announced today by head coach Brad Brownell. Clemson will face at least three 2017 NCAA Tournament teams and at least six teams who won at least 19 games outside of its demanding 18-game ACC schedule.



“It’s a challenging non-conference schedule, but one our program is excited about and should also excite our fans,” said Brownell. “We stack up against some elite competition in preparation for the rigors of ACC league play. We are thrilled to be returning to the Charleston Classic. It’s a great city, tournament and venue for our team and our fan base. I know our team and our staff cannot wait for our season opener against Western Carolina and to play in front of, what we hope is a raucous environment inside Littlejohn.”



The Tigers face Florida and South Carolina in back-to-back games on December 16 and 19, respectively. The Florida game will be in Sunrise, Fla., while the South Carolina contest will be hosted in Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Both teams reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last year. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks in Columbia last season by a score of 62-60. This will also mark the first game between Clemson and Florida since 1956-57.



Clemson’s game at Ohio State is part of the annual ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge. Clemson won the only previous meeting during the 2004 Big Ten Challenge at Clemson.



Clemson opens the season Friday, November 10 at home against Western Carolina. That contest will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held the Friday evening before the Clemson vs. Florida State football game of Saturday, Nov.11. Clemson will also play Sunday, November 12 at home against North Carolina A&T.



Clemson’s next three games will be in Charleston, S.C. as part of the Gildan Charleston Classic. The Tigers open play in that event Thursday, November 16 against an Ohio Bobcat team that won 19 games last season. The second round opponent will be either Dayton or Hofstra. Dayton won 23 games last year and went to the NCAA Tournament. Clemson’s third game of the tournament will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 and will be against either Auburn, Indiana State, Old Dominion or Temple.



Texas Southern, who won 23 games last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, will come to Clemson for another Friday evening game (Nov. 24).



Other non-conference opponents in the month of December include home games against UNC Asheville (23-game winner last year), Samford and Louisiana Lafayette.



Men’s basketball season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased or renewed by visiting ClemsonTigers.com.