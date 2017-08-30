Crews from Joint Base Charleston deliver supplies to Texas

Crews from Joint Base Charleston have delivered some much needed supplies to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

A C-17 from JBC landed in San Antonio, Texas Wednesday night.

The plane had previously stopped in North Carolina to load supplies including blankets and food.

It's now in the process of loading medical supplies to bring to Little Rock, Ark. where a medical center is being prepared to transport patients from Texas.

