Joint Base Charleston C-17 delivers more than 17k pounds of medical equipment for Texas patients

Crews from Joint Base Charleston have provided some much needed medical assistance to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

A C-17 from JBC delivered over 17,000 pounds of medical equipment to Little Rock, Ark. where a medical center is preparing to transport patients from Texas.

The plane had previously stopped in North Carolina and San Antonio, Texas to load medical supplies, medical crews, and food and water.

The goal is to create makeshift hospitals for those who need medical assistance following Hurricane Harvey.

“At some point, that overwhelms the resources locally and that includes hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and nursing homes,” said Kristina Spindel from Kelly Air Force Base.

Arkansas will be the base for the makeshift medical facilities and all of the medical gear that will be used.

From there, gear can be transferred to any location, and a makeshift medical facility can then be set up inside a C-17 or other large military plane.

“Arkansas will be our base that we’re flying out of. So if there is a need for us to go Louisiana or Texas, we’ll pick up the patients there and take them to a facility that can handle the patient load,” said Air Force Critical Care Nurse Shane House.

“Our job and our mission is to provide medical care. Essentially we transition the aircraft into an operable hospital with all of the things you would see in a hospital to facilitate patient care,” Spindel said.

For many of the crew who are working to make this happen, they say serving in this capacity has a deeper meaning.

"I’ve been through this myself, this is a very personal thing for me so I take it very personally to help out with this relief effort. Even if I’m just helping load supplies, I know that I put my hand on it and helped somebody out,” said Stephen McCroy who is stationed with the Air Force at Ft. Bragg.

Other crew members said helping their country in this capacity is an honor.

“We’re here to serve people in the worst time. They’re losing everything and it's a horrible situation. People are worried about their family members in hospitals. We’re going to get them to a safe place,” said House.

“We’re just a small piece and we hope to bring some comfort in knowing they will be moved to the care they need and they deserve,” said Spindel.

Check out the latest video coverage of the crew's mission below:

Video report in North Carolina where Joint Base Charleton crews picked up supplies.

