Video/Coverage: Crews from Joint Base Charleston transporting supplies to Texas

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews from Joint Base Charleston are transporting some much needed supplies to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. 

On Tuesday evening, a JBC C-17 landed in North Carolina to load supplies including blankets and foods. 

The plane's ultimate destination is San Antonio, Texas. 

Check out video coverage of the crew's mission below: 

