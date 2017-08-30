Quantcast

Multi-vehicle accident backs up SB traffic on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A multi-vehicle accident is backing up southbound traffic on I-95 in Colleton County Wednesday night. 

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the incident is at mile marker 51 and one lane is open. 

Authorities say the traffic is backed up for miles. 

One person has been transported to the hospital. 

