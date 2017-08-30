Shelby Rogers advances to 2nd round at US Open

Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers is moving on at the US Open after picking up a 3 set win over fellow American Kayla Day 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The win evens Rogers' record up at the final major of the year at 5-5 for her career.

"Yeah it's great, I love coming to New York and playing here." Rogers told the USTA after the win. "Being an American is really special, the atmosphere is incredible and the crowd really gets behind you."

Rogers also said there was a contingent from the Lowcountry in the crowd cheering her on.

"there were signs out in the crowd today 'from Charleston, we love you Shelby' and I love you guys too so thank you so much. I always feel their support no matter where I am and it's really cool to see some familiar faces in the crowd."

Rogers won't have much time to rest as she'll be back in action on Thursday in the 2nd round facing 25th seed Daria Gravilova of Australia.