Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/30)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a K in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 2-1 loss to Cleveland. In game 2, went 1-3 in a 9-4 loss. The Holly Hill native is batting .259 with 20 HR's and 53 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 7-1 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 36 HR's and 84 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 4-0 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .240 with 9 HR's and 49 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 2-0 loss to the Mets. The Beaufort alum is 3-3 with 1 hold, a 6.17 ERA and 59 K's in 54 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in an 8-4 win over Mobile. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .246 with 7 HR's and 42 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Bowie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 2 saves, a 0.00 ERA and 9 K's in 9.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 2-4 with a HR, a double (7), a walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored and a K in a 12-0 win over Everett. The Goose Creek alum is batting .188 with a HR and 8 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader with AZL Giants. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with an 7.12 ERA and 23 K's in 30.1 innings.