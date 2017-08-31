SCE&G crews secure downtown gas leak, repairs underway

Irma has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic.More >>
Irma has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Portions of Huger Street is closed in downtown Charleston as crews worked to repair a broken gas line.More >>
Portions of Huger Street is closed in downtown Charleston as crews worked to repair a broken gas line.More >>
Crews from Joint Base Charleston have provided some much needed medical assistance to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Crews from Joint Base Charleston have provided some much needed medical assistance to Texas after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>