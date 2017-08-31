SCE&G crews secure downtown gas leak, repairs underway

Portions of Huger Street is closed in downtown Charleston as crews worked to repair a broken gas line.

SCE&G crews were able to secure the line shortly after 11 a.m., but SCANA spokesman Paul Fischer said technicians are expected to remain on the scene past noon to complete repairs.

The Charleston Fire Department said the gas line break shut down Huger Street between Meeting and Morrison Streets. Northbound lanes of Meeting Street at Huger Street are also closed.

Charleston firefighters say construction crews struck a natural gas line Thursday morning.

Fischer said a third party contractor was doing excavation work in the area and accidentally struck and damaged the line. SCE&G crews were en route to the scene to make repairs, he said.

Construction crew struck natural gas line on Huger St - closed between Meeting + Morrison. Meeting closed at Huger St. Please avoid area. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) August 31, 2017

The call came in at 9:44 a.m.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

