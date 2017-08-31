5 Around Town: Jazz, shag, fishing and football

Labor Day weekend in the Lowcountry means traditional jazz and shag festivals, plus football and fishing to welcome September.

Lowcountry Jazz Festival

Jazz and R&B music will fill the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for three nights this weekend.

The 9th annual Greater Charleston Lowcountry Jazz Fest features a line-up of Grammy winners, longtime favorites, and rising stars. Eight artists are scheduled to perform over the weekend with concerts starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available for individual nights starting at $76. Limited tickets for two and three-night passes may still be available. For a full schedule and ticket information, click here.

Citadel Football Season Opener

College football season kicks off in the Lowcountry at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The Citadel is hosting Newberry College Saturday for the season opener. The Bulldogs enter the season ranked number 12 and are coming off back-to-back Southern Conference titles.



Fans will notice the east stands have been demolished and replaced by a new beer garden tent in the southeast corner. Parking for Johnson Hagood Stadium is $15 at the MUSC and Joe Riley Park lots, $5 at Brittlebank Park. The lots open at 2 p.m. and the game kicks off at 6. Click here for more information or to buy tickets online.

Edisto Shag Festival

A Lowcountry dancing tradition returns to Edisto Beach this weekend.

The 8th Annual Edisto Beach Music & Shag Festival runs Friday to Sunday at Bay Creek Park. Dozens of arts and crafts vendors and food vendors will be on hand for the family friendly event. DJ Jim Bowers will provide the music during the afternoons, with live music in the evening.

Admission is $15 and children 12 and younger get in free. For a detailed schedule and more information, click here.

Cast Off Fishing Tournament Series

Everyone is invited to cast a line off the Mount Pleasant Pier Saturday for the Cast Off Fishing Tournament.

Prizes will be handed out following the tournament for the three largest catches in the Big Fish category. On-site registration begins at 6 a.m. and fishing is open from 7 to 3 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, but adult chaperones are required for anyone 15 and younger.

Registration is $10 for ages 13 and older, $9 for Military, $8 for ages three to 12 and seniors 60 and older. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.