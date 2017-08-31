TAKE A STAND: Together With Texas

Watching what has happened and is still happening in Texas is both gut-wrenching and heartbreaking.

The storm named Harvey refused to go away. People are dead, homes destroyed, record rainfall. Hundreds of thousands are flooded and desperate. The devastation is terrible and the recovery will take years.

The Lowcountry is doing whatever it can to help. Groups are collecting money and non-perishable items. Melvin’s barbeque, the Charleston Animal Society, the RiverDogs, the National Action Network, the Charleston Jewish Foundation, Grace Church Cathedral, Camping World -- too many to name, all worthy of our help.

And today until 8 p.m., Live 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross for "Together with Texas - Disaster Relief Telethon."

If you can, consider giving by calling 843-402-5566. Someone will answer the phone.

You may also donate online.

People on the Gulf Coast are in trouble. We know there are big hearts in the Lowcountry. If you can help, thank you.

