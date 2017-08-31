Attorney: single gunshot took down suspect accused of killing chef

The shattered front door of Virginia's on King. (Source: Morgan Mitchell)

A single gunshot from a police sharpshooter took down the suspect accused of killing a chef at a downtown restaurant, according to the officer's attorney.

Attorney Andy Savage says the officer was working his regular shift last Thursday when he was told to respond to Virginia's on King restaurant.

Savage says the officer was informed that it was an active shooter situation with hostages.

According to Savage, the Charleston Police sharpshooter took up position on scaffolding on the fourth floor of a hotel under construction next to the restaurant.

Savage says someone texted the officer a photo of the suspect, Thomas Burns.

According to the officer's official statement, he "positively identified the suspect by facial recognition consistent with the photograph previously transmitted and by clothing consistent with the verbal description provided by my superiors."

The suspect Burns, was critically wounded according to investigators.

The hostage was rescued unharmed.

Virginia's on King Executive Chef Shane Whiddon was killed.

Burns, who remains at MUSC, is facing a murder and gun charge.



