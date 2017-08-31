Lowcountry locals collecting Harvey relief donations

Sandy’s Cleaners is accepting donations to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

They have locations in Ladson, Goose Creek, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island.

Staff is collecting items for all ages and focusing on basic necessities to help with flooding relief and all of the victims of the storms.

“If we can, in some small way, contribute to helping them get better and back on our feet like so many others helped us, it’s a responsibility but it also makes you smile at the end of the day because, at the core of everybody, the world is good after all," Sandy's Cleaners owner Sandy Weaver said.

All of the items will be filling up two, huge 18-wheelers in Mount Pleasant. They are heading to Texas tomorrow morning.

For Sandy's Cleaners locations, visit this website.