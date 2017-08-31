Lowcountry locals collecting Harvey relief donations

Irma has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic.More >>
Irma has strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Atlantic.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
A Lowcountry man wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting has surrendered.More >>
Sandy’s Cleaners is accepting donations to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They have locations in Ladson, Goose Creek, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island. Staff is collecting items for all ages and focusing on basic necessities to help with flooding relief and all of the victims of the storms.More >>
Sandy’s Cleaners is accepting donations to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They have locations in Ladson, Goose Creek, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Daniel Island. Staff is collecting items for all ages and focusing on basic necessities to help with flooding relief and all of the victims of the storms.More >>
A single gunshot from a police sharpshooter took down the suspect accused of killing a chef at a downtown restaurant, according to the officer's attorney. Attorney Andy Savage says the officer was workingMore >>
A single gunshot from a police sharpshooter took down the suspect accused of killing a chef at a downtown restaurant, according to the officer's attorney.More >>
Live 5 News will partner with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >>
Live 5 News will partner with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >>