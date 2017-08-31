Quantcast

Summerville police officer transported to hospital following accident

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A Summerville police officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on Thursday. 

The Summerville Police Department says the accident happened in the area of W. Luke and N. Palmetto streets. 

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. 

