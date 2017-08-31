One person transported to the hospital following N. Charleston shooting

One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in North Charleston Thursday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say officers had responded to Ranger Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to NCPD, the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Dispatch officials say the incident was in the area of the 2700 block of Ranger Drive.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.