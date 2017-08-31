Quantcast

Police: N. Charleston shooting victim has died

Police: N. Charleston shooting victim has died

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive for a report of shots fired, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to MUSC where he died, Pryor said.

Pictures from the scene show officers have closed a portion of the road as officers investigate the scene. 

Pryor said the investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify a gunman and a motive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

