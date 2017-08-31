Police: N. Charleston shooting victim has died

The man wounded Thursday night in a North Charleston shooting has died, police confirmed.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive for a report of shots fired, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to MUSC where he died, Pryor said.

Pictures from the scene show officers have closed a portion of the road as officers investigate the scene.

NCPD forensics on scene of reported shooting at 2700 block of Ranger Dr, N CHS #CHSnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/ajCKG0YTx7 — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) September 1, 2017

Pryor said the investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify a gunman and a motive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

