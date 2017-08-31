Shelby Rogers wins longest women's singles match in US Open history

Shelby Rogers had to last more than 210 minutes on the court on Thursday but it was worth it as the Lowcountry native pulled off an upset of 25th ranked Daria Gavrilova 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the 2nd round of the US Open.

The official match time was 3 hours and 33 minutes which is the longest women's singles match in the history of the US Open.

"I had to dig very deep today." Rogers said after the match. "There were a lot of ups and downs for both of us, it was definitely a roller coaster. She is such an incredible player, I knew I'd really have to beat her and win every single point today. It was a tough one to close out but I'm so glad I did."

Rogers now moves on to the 3rd round, which matches her best career showing in New York. She also made the 3rd round in 2015.

But to advance past this point, she'll need to pull off an even bigger upset. She'll face the tournament's 4th seed Elina Svitolina in the round of 64 on Saturday.